Aon appoints Stéphane Lespérance as President of Commercial Risk and Health Solutions in Canada

He will continue to execute an Aon United approach to deliver distinctive value to clients

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today the selection of Stéphane Lespérance as President of Commercial Risk and Health Solutions in Canada.



In his new role, Stéphane will report directly to Christine Lithgow, until her retirement at the end of this year. Stéphane will continue to demonstrate and execute an Aon United approach with business leaders across the firm to deliver distinctive value to clients. He will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Commercial Risk and Health Solutions teams in Canada. Stephane will work closely with the Canada and North America leadership teams to advance a culture of industry leading innovation, client experience and colleague development.

Stéphane’s 25 years of experience in insurance brokerage and risk management has positioned him well for this leadership responsibility. He has been with Aon for 18 years and has held several management roles, most recently serving as executive vice president, Eastern Canada. His expertise spans broking and risk, and includes developing insurance strategies for large multi-national corporations. Stéphane is also involved in several charitable organizations focused on supporting the community, sports and youth.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

For further information please contact: Alexandre Daudelin (1 514 982-4910)

In Canada, follow Aon on Twitter

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.