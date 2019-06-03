Canadian Cannabis Week Starts Today, June 3-9, Lift & Co. to open TSX tomorrow, June 4

New events have been added to the first annual Canadian Cannabis Week kicking off Toronto today, June 3-9, 2019. The week features a number of events tackling topics ranging from new science and innovation to social media policy and fair access to medical cannabis.

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF)—the company behind Canada’s largest cannabis consumer and industry trade shows—is announcing the launch of the first annual Canadian Cannabis Week. This is a week-long series of public and industry events leading up to the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Toronto 2019, taking place on the weekend from June 6-9.



Canadian Cannabis Week





/EIN News/ -- Canadian Cannabis Week kicks off in Toronto today. It acts as a hub for individually hosted cannabis events from June 3-9, 2019. Events and tickets can be found at CCWevents.ca.

As the cannabis sector matures, Canadian Cannabis Week will showcase Canada’s global leadership position as a unique and premier destination for investors, industry thought leaders, brands and consumers to connect and collaborate.

Confirmed 2019 Events:

June 4: Lift & Co. and Canadian Cannabis Week open the TSX. Executive and staff from Lift & Co. are excited to open the TSX on Tuesday June 4th, 2019. Photo Op is available.

Executive and staff from Lift & Co. are excited to open the TSX on Tuesday June 4th, 2019. Photo Op is available. June 4: Silent Mode: Social Media, Advertising and Cannabis. Lift & Co. and NATIONAL Public Relations are co-hosting an invite-only session to discuss key barriers surrounding cannabis on social media, and future social media policy considerations. The results of this consultation will be presented at the Lift & Co. Toronto Expo on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Lift & Co. and NATIONAL Public Relations are co-hosting an invite-only session to discuss key barriers surrounding cannabis on social media, and future social media policy considerations. The results of this consultation will be presented at the Lift & Co. Toronto Expo on Friday, June 7, 2019. June 4: Grow Your Craft. If micro-cultivation is your next big move, then come join us; CCI and Lift & Co. are hosting an intimate discussion on relevant topics and opportunities affecting the Craft Cannabis market today.

If micro-cultivation is your next big move, then come join us; CCI and Lift & Co. are hosting an intimate discussion on relevant topics and opportunities affecting the Craft Cannabis market today. June 4: Cannabis 2.0 Summit (invite only). Join Deloitte and your industry peers for a day-long discussion on the big questions facing the Canadian and global cannabis industry as it enters this next phase. You will choose from a carefully curated list of customized sessions on key issues and topics facing executive teams across the cannabis value chain.

Join Deloitte and your industry peers for a day-long discussion on the big questions facing the Canadian and global cannabis industry as it enters this next phase. You will choose from a carefully curated list of customized sessions on key issues and topics facing executive teams across the cannabis value chain. June 5: The Economist Cannabis Summit. Join editors from The Economist at the Cannabis Summit to dissect and analyze new science and innovations around cannabis and to determine how to shape well-regulated cannabis markets across the world.

Join editors from The Economist at the Cannabis Summit to dissect and analyze new science and innovations around cannabis and to determine how to shape well-regulated cannabis markets across the world. June 5: Elevated: Marketing Cannabis in the Age of Regulation . Industry experts will share how they creatively build brands and market cannabis products in the age of intense regulation.

. Industry experts will share how they creatively build brands and market cannabis products in the age of intense regulation. June 6 & 7: CWIC’s Let’s Talk About… Gender Equality, Inclusivity & Diversity in the Cannabis Sector. Canadian Women in Cannabis invite you to join Donna Johannson, for a cross-country series of dialogue circle sessions discussing women in cannabis, gender equality, economic empowerment and equal opportunity in the blossoming cannabis industry in Canada.

Canadian Women in Cannabis invite you to join Donna Johannson, for a cross-country series of dialogue circle sessions discussing women in cannabis, gender equality, economic empowerment and equal opportunity in the blossoming cannabis industry in Canada. June 6: The Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC). Bringing together leading experts from across the industry, LCBC tackles subject matter from a uniquely Canadian perspective at this full-day business conference.

Bringing together leading experts from across the industry, LCBC tackles subject matter from a uniquely Canadian perspective at this full-day business conference. June 6: The Cannabis Podcast MashUp Fundraiser. Join the podcasts from TheCannalysts, The Cannabis Act and Dr. Jenna Valleriani as they host an industry shaker while interviewing cannabis executives on their corporate social responsibility initiatives. Proceeds from the door and silent auction will be donated to CFAMM and another cannabis-related charity.

Join the podcasts from TheCannalysts, The Cannabis Act and Dr. Jenna Valleriani as they host an industry shaker while interviewing cannabis executives on their corporate social responsibility initiatives. Proceeds from the door and silent auction will be donated to CFAMM and another cannabis-related charity. June 7: Privacy and Data Protection in the Cannabis Industry: Are you Prepared? Cybersecurity represents one of the biggest risks to cannabis organizations given the sensitivity and value of the information they hold. Join Bennett Jones and our panel of experts for a discussion on key risks and management issues.

Cybersecurity represents one of the biggest risks to cannabis organizations given the sensitivity and value of the information they hold. Join Bennett Jones and our panel of experts for a discussion on key risks and management issues. June 7: Lift Off Gala 2019. Join the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance at the historic Design Exchange for an evening in support of the Alliance’s advocacy initiatives. The evening will feature cocktails, canapes, a live auction and aerial performances.

Join the Cannabis Beverage Producers Alliance at the historic Design Exchange for an evening in support of the Alliance’s advocacy initiatives. The evening will feature cocktails, canapes, a live auction and aerial performances. June 8: Educate Your Senses. Join Joshua Tuck and Vanessa Labrecque of the Cannabis Cooking Company and Chef Cody Lindsay of Wellness Soldier to learn about cannabis and food. With special guest Tamara Lilien, Cannabis sommelier.

Join Joshua Tuck and Vanessa Labrecque of the Cannabis Cooking Company and Chef Cody Lindsay of Wellness Soldier to learn about cannabis and food. With special guest Tamara Lilien, Cannabis sommelier. June 7-9: The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Toronto 2019. Featuring hundreds of speakers and exhibitors from Canada and around the world, this is Canada's largest trade show event for cannabis consumers, professionals and investors.

For media access to CCW events, please refer to the additional contact information available at CCWevents.ca.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.

For further information:

Lift & Co.

Nikki Laoutaris, Communications Manager, Lift & Co.

nlaoutaris@lift.co

1-647-464-0148

Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh, 905-510-7636, psingh@thesiscapital.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db9153a7-d0c5-4d46-9dda-9e5dc62713b0







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.