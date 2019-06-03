SourceAmerica Hosts 26th Annual Grassroots Advocacy Conference — An Opportunity To Highlight The Need For Growing Employment For People With Disabilities

SourceAmerica Grassroots Advocacy Conference - Washington, D.C. - June 3-6, 2019

Vienna, Virginia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SourceAmerica®, an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, and more than 50 U.S. nonprofit agencies will gather for a 3-day event—the SourceAmerica Grassroots Advocacy Conference – to highlight the impact of public policy on employment for people with disabilities.



This year’s conference will be held in Washington, D.C. from June 3-6, and the theme is “Power of Inclusion Every Job. Every Story. Everyone.” SourceAmerica engages in a variety of grassroots advocacy activities aimed at educating members of Congress about the need for increased employment options for people with disabilities. Leading up to the event, nonprofit agencies from across the nation will take part in SourceAmerica training sessions for nonprofit leaders, self-advocates and their family members on how to share stories and help with the advocacy effort.



Following the training session, the nonprofit leaders, self-advocates and their family members will meet with legislators on Capitol Hill and share personal stories that illustrate the importance and growing need for employment opportunities for people with disabilities. These in-person visits remind lawmakers that the work they do in Washington affects the economy and livelihood of the constituents, including people with disabilities, in their home districts.



“SourceAmerica’s Grassroots Advocacy Conference brings together people whose lives are impacted by the disability employment decisions our legislators make. It’s a powerful opportunity for them to share their stories and make their voices heard,” said SourceAmerica President and CEO Vincent Loose. “Self-advocates and their families will highlight how the right job adds fulfillment to their lives. Each story has the potential to influence change for inclusion and more job opportunities for people with disabilities.



About SourceAmerica

Established in 1974, SourceAmerica creates employment opportunities for a skilled and dedicated workforce of people with disabilities. SourceAmerica is the vital link between the federal government and private sector organizations that procure the products and services provided by this exceptional workforce via a network of more than 750 community-based nonprofits. Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, SourceAmerica provides its nonprofit agency network with business development, contract management, legislative and regulatory assistance, communications and public relations materials, information technology support, engineering and technical assistance, and extensive professional training needed for successful nonprofit management. Visit SourceAmerica.org to learn more, or follow us on Facebook (@SourceAmerica), Twitter (@SourceAmericaUS) and LinkedIn (@SourceAmerica).



