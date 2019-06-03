Konica Minolta’s Brian Cupka Named as a Finalist for NJBIZ General Counsel of the Year Award

NJBIZ’s annual list honors New Jersey’s standout General Counsels and Chief Legal Officers

Ramsey, NJ, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Brian Cupka has been named to NJBIZ’s 2019 General Counsel of the Year list for the second consecutive year.

The 2019 NJBIZ General Counsel of the Year Awards program honors New Jersey’s standout General Counsels and Chief Legal Officers for the critical role they play in making their companies successful. Following an open nomination process, submissions were evaluated, in six categories, by a panel of independent judges for career accomplishments, organizational contributions, legal victories and community and professional service.

Winners for all categories were announced at a breakfast and ceremony event on May 29, at the Doubletree Hotel in Somerset, New Jersey.

Cupka joined Konica Headquarters USA in 2001, supporting Konica Minolta Holdings and its subsidiaries, and was promoted several times, the latest being to Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary in 2017. Prior to joining Konica Minolta, he held the position of Vice President, General Counsel at Toshiba America Consumer Products.

“I am pleased that Brian was again recognized with this well-deserved award,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Brian goes above and beyond in overseeing all our legal matters. Through his dedication he has successfully led the company in numerous initiatives related to compliance and strategic acquisitions.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.com ) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About NJBIZ

NJBIZ produces leading coverage of business news in New Jersey, a weekly newspaper and daily online reporting of top business headlines of the day, as well as dedicated coverage of state legislative action and how it impacts businesses. NJBIZ is the definitive source of New Jersey business news with a wee The publication has received numerous statewide and national awards, including sweeping the Business Reporting category in the 2009 Society of Professional Journalists—NJ Chapter contest and winning the 2006 Most Improved Award from the Alliance of Area Business Publications.

