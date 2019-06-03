HERE Technologies partners with Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN) to provide leading traffic solutions

/EIN News/ -- Traffic location data from HERE will power TTWN’s traffic solution



Berkeley, CA — HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, today announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN), the largest provider of traffic, weather, news and sports reports.

Under the new partnership, TTWN will use HERE’s Traffic TMC tables to help power its traffic solutions. Specifically, TTWN will use the TMC tables to accurately pinpoint incident, event and flow data for their traffic websites, traffic applications, and automotive navigation. This will enable all TTWN partners to access best-in-class traffic data and precise locations of traffic events.

The combined data offering will be available across multiple platforms including radio, television, automotive, online and mobile.

“Millions of commuters as well as hundreds of our radio, TV and automotive partners depend on TTWN every day for traffic information. We value that trust and strive for strategic, best-in-class partners to continue to advance our offerings and deliver the most precise, real-time traffic solutions,” said Kevin Loftus, SVP of Operations at TTWN. “HERE is an accomplished leader in mapping and location data, and we are excited to incorporate their resources to deliver TTWN partners with the most accurate, trusted and reliable traffic information available.”

“We are thrilled to enable TTWN to deliver reliable, accurate traffic updates to their millions of customers every day,” said Charity Rumery, Senior Director & Head of Automotive & Industrial Solutions at HERE. “TTWN is a critical ‘go-to’ resource for traffic updates and we’re honored to be chosen as their provider of traffic solutions.”





About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com .





About TTWN

Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN) is the industry leader in content service for broadcasters in America reaching 98% of America's commuters monthly. TTWN is the largest provider of traffic, weather, news and sports reports, plus digital content in the U.S., and operates the largest traffic data gathering network, including local traffic reporters in the U.S. TTWN proudly serves its traffic solutions to more than 2400 radio stations in 200 markets, 190 TV affiliates, 10 major automakers, navigation, internet, mobile and government partners. For more information about TTWN visit www.ttwnetwork.com .



