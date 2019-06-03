Registration opens for SMi’s 9th Annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector Conference

9th Annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference, taking place in London this November

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Media has become a crucial tool for the Armed Forces in the 21st century and can be used as a platform to reach out to a global audience for information and recruitment purposes, and as a strategic communication tool for opinion forming and psychological operations.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce the 9th annual Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference, taking place on the 20th-21st November 2019 in London. The two-day meeting will provide the ideal platform to discuss social media strategies, platforms and tools used in the armed forces’ day-to-day activities from branding and recruitment to frontline operations, intelligence, and cyber warfare. New highlights for the 2019 event include:• Crisis Communications and Live Operations• Briefing from the International Organization for Migration (IOM)• US Special Operations Forces approach with a focus on psycho-social and cultural landscapes• Two Interactive workshops on: ‘Audience Engagement through Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)’ & ‘Digital Transformation in Government Communications’The newly released brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at www.militarysocialmedia.com/ein Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with a dynamic audience of military officers, government officials, industry experts and social media platform specialists on crucial topics such as recruitment, cyber-security, audience engagement, crisis response tactics, combating fake news and more.CHAIRMEN:Day 1: Major Laurence Roche, Press Officer, British ArmyMajor Laurence Roche is a British Army press officer serving at NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction CorpsDay 2: Pat O’Connor, Managing Director, VRAIPat O’Connor, Managing Director, has 20 years’ in leadership and strategy in the Irish Defence Forces in high threat environments and a track record in innovative communication technology. Pat holds Masters from both UCD Smurfit Business School and Dublin City University. Pat has an award winning track record in innovative communication campaigns including a Siler Lion from the Cannes Festival for gender focused recruitment campaigns.EXPERT MILITARY AND INDUSTRY SPEAKERS INCLUDE:1. Colonel Paul Haverstick, Acting Director, Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), Defense Media Activity, US DoD2. Commander Ward De Grieve, Strategic Communications Advisor, Belgian Navy3. Captain (Navy) Erik Lagersten, Former Director Communication and Public Affairs, Headquarters, Swedish Armed Forces4. Lieutenant Colonel Arnel P. David, U.S. Special Assistant to the Chief of the General Staff (British Army), Strategic Analysis Branch, US Army5. Commissioner Dirk Von Holleben, Press and Information Staff - Bundeswehr Social Media, German MoD6. Dr Aleksandra Nesic, Professor - Countering Violent Extremism, Joint Special Operations University, USSOCOM, US Army7. Matthew Clarke, Head of Digital Strategy, Directorate of Defence Communications, UK MoD8. Lucy Ellis, Senior Communications Advisor, Chief of the Defence Staff’s Office, Canadian MoD9. Colin Anstie, Director Defence Social Media Hub, Australian DoD*10. Alex Schillemore, Head of Digital, Royal Navy11. Fredrik Johnsen, Senior Communications, Norwegian National Security Authority12. Lamberto Martinello, Digital Communications Manager, Leonardo13. Dr Luca Lamorte, Social Media Officer, Media and Communications Division, International Organization for Migration14. Ric Cole, Director (Military), i3 Gen15. Klisman Murati, Director, Pangaea Wire*Subject to final confirmationThere is a £300 early bird discount on bookings expiring on the 28th June. Places can be reserved at www.militarysocialmedia.com/ein Social Media in the Defence and Military SectorConference: 20th-21st November 2019Workshops: 19th November 2019London, UKFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor enquiries on delegate and special rates for military and government representatives contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



