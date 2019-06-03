Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. Announces Taras Kulyk as President and Chief Operating Officer

New York, NY, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. (“Alt 5”), the only digital asset trading platform designed specifically for the broker dealer industry and financial service providers, announced that Taras Kulyk has been named as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Kulyk’s employment with Alt 5 will commence immediately.



Mr. Kulyk’s career to date has been focused on increasingly senior roles within the digital asset, investment banking, and technology sectors. Most recently, Mr. Kulyk was the CEO of Squire Mining, a publicly listed company engaged in operating and developing digital asset mining infrastructure and respective digital asset mining system technology. His role there included managing relationships with key global technology leaders including Samsung and Ennoconn (a subsidiary of Foxconn). Prior to Squire, Taras was CEO of CoinGeek Mining and Hardware, where he led the growth of one of the largest crypto mining fleets globally, deploying over US$200 million in capital under his tenure. Before his time at CoinGeek, Mr. Kulyk was part of Decentral’s leadership team in Toronto, Canada where he led the team’s acquisition and onboarding of new digital assets to the market leading digital asset wallet, Jaxx Liberty. Prior to is work in the digital asset sector, Mr. Kulyk spent three years in investment banking at CIBC World Markets and BMO Capital Markets in the resources sector, followed by two years with TD Securities with the Communications, Media and Technology team, where his coverage focus was on the Canadian tech and media sectors.

“We are very proud and excited to have Mr. Kulyk join our team,” said Andre Beauchesne, Chairman and CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. “He is a highly qualified leader who brings a wealth of global business, financial and operational experience. Mr. Kulyk has already significantly contributed to our efforts as we continue on our path to make Alt 5 the leading institutional focused digital asset trading infrastructure platform.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Alt 5 team,” said Taras Kulyk. “Alt 5 has the right focus and technology in bringing the digital asset investment class to the existing financial players and preventing AUM creep to new market entrants. With the collapse of Quadriga CX as a very relevant filter with which to view this space, Alt 5 is focused on making the digital asset space regulated, controlled and safe for all investors.”

Mr. Kulyk is a graduate of Osgoode Hall Law School at York University where he earned a Juris Doctor degree with a focus in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law, and earned his MBA, with distinction, with a specialization in Finance and Strategic Management from the Schulich School of Business.

About Alt 5 Sigma, Inc.

Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. is a fintech provider specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 Sigma was created by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, compliancy and transparency.

Alt 5 Sigma provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Monero and Ripple, in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. Alt 5 Sigma’s products and services are available to banks, broker dealers, funds, family offices, professional traders, retail traders, digital asset exchanges, digital asset brokers, blockchain developers, and financial information providers.

Alt 5 Sigma digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 72,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people.

