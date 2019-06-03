Global Facial Recognition Market to Garner $9.58 Billion By 2022 At 21.3% CAGR, Says AMR

Surge in demand for surveillance systems to improve security and rise in application in intelligent signage & physical security drive the growth in the global facial recognition market. Based on technology, the 3D facial recognition segment contributed nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2016 and is expected continue its leadership status during the forecast period. It is a lucrative segment with the highest growth rate by 2022.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global facial recognition market generated $3.01 billion in 2016, and is expected to garner $9.58 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2016 to 2022. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key winning strategies, market share & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in demand for surveillance systems to improve security and rise in application in intelligent signage & physical security drive the market growth. However, lack of accuracy and high cost of implementation hinder the growth in the market. On the other hand, technology advancements including cloud-based services & 3D-based recognition systems and surge in application in mobile security & drones create new pathways in the industry.

3D facial recognition segment to lead during the forecast period

Based on technology, the 3D facial recognition segment contributed nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2016 and is expected continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would register the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 23.7% from 2016 to 2022. The research also analyzes 2D facial recognition and facial analytics.

Cameras to continue its dominance during the forecast period

On the basis of hardware, cameras held the major market share, with more than two-fifths of the total share in 2016 and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the other hand, the handheld devices segment would register the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2016 to 2022. The research also analyzes scanners and integrated devices.

Homeland security to dominate in terms of revenue by 2022

Among application segments, homeland security accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market share in 2016 and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2022. However, intelligent signage is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 25.1% from 2016 to 2022. The report also analyzes criminal investigation, ID management, physical security, photo indexing and sorting, business intelligence, and photo indexing and sorting.

Key market players analyzed in the research include 3M, NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, FaceFirst, Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Crossmatch, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Animetrics Inc., and Daon Inc.

