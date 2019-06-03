Skyline Investments Announces Resignation of Officer

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Investments (the “Company”) (TASE: SKLN) today announced the resignation of Bruce Riggin, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective June 1, 2019. Mr. Riggin will be leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Bruce for his dedication and service to the Company.



About Skyline

Skyline Investments is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in Canada and the US. The Company owns 18 assets in Canada and the US with 3,219 hotel rooms under management spread over 18 cities, and development lands with rights for almost 2,315 residential units in three main areas north of Toronto, Canada.

The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker: SKLN) under the SME60 index.

For more information:

Ben Novo-Shalem, Head of M&A and Investor Relations

416-368-2565 / 2222 |benn@skylineinvestments.com

