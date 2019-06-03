United Nations congratulates the new Government of South Africa

The United Nations in South Africa congratulates the newly sworn-in government under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We congratulate President Ramaphosa for his appointment of a new government following last month’s successful elections,” said the UN Resident Coordinator, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, speaking on behalf of the UN system in South Africa. “We look forward towards working closely with the new government in meeting South Africa’s development priorities which include creating jobs as well as reducing poverty and income inequality.”

Ms. Bekele-Thomas further congratulates President Ramaphosa for fulfilling his promise to achieve gender parity by appointing women to half of the positions in his new cabinet. “The United Nations commends South Africa as it now joins the club of African countries that have successfully managed to achieve women’s empowerment and gender parity in positions of leadership,” she noted. These countries include Ethiopia and Rwanda.

In welcoming the composition of the new government, Ms. Bekele-Thomas expresses her appreciation of President Ramaphosa’s commitment to meet South Africa’s national goals as elaborated in its National Development Plan. She applauds the government’s ongoing commitment towards meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



