Cable Matters Launches High Speed Cable & Adapter Products for Connecting an 8K TV or Monitor

Cable Matters USB C to DisplayPort Adapter Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 Port, Supporting 8k Resolution | Cable Matters DisplayPort 1.4 Cable (3, 6, 10 Feet) | Cable Matters

Cable Matters, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced new 8K additions to their line of ultra-high definition video cables & adapters

8K video is the next step for streaming video, gaming and video editing. Cable Matters offers 8K cabling solutions for home theater, video graphics cards and computers with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3.” — Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters Inc.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced new 8K additions to their line of ultra-high definition video cables and adapters. These new products support HDMI® 2.1 and DisplayPort™ 1.4 for 8K video resolution.Does 8K Video Matter?8K OLED TVs are currently for sale. These sleek 55-inch to 98-inch displays, with a wide viewing angle up to 160°, require the clearest contrast and color depths on such a large screen. Even with 4K content upscaled by the TV, the picture can be distorted if the video information is not transmitted quickly and accurately.Bandwidth Bandwagon for Video Streaming & Gaming4K video streaming boxes and high-end gaming consoles push the bandwidth limit of cables to a 4K UHD TV or an ultrawide gaming monitor. 8K-rated video cables and adapters can accommodate the extreme bandwidth demands of today’s 4K video including 7.1 surround sound audio and HDR high dynamic range color depth support. Gamers can eliminate distortion and lag when connecting a video graphics card to a high refresh rate 144Hz gaming monitor.Performance Comparison: 8K technology provides the needed bandwidth for high-end 4K video applicationsMax Video Rating Video Standard Bandwidth Capacity• 4K HDMI 2.0 18Gbs• 8K HDMI 2.1 48Gbps• 4K DisplayPort 1.2 18Gbps• 8K DisplayPort 1.4 32.4GbpsReliable Connectivity at Any Speed“We focus on delivering connectivity solutions to support the latest innovations in consumer electronics. 8K video is the next step for streaming video, gaming and video editing. We offer 8K cabling solutions for home theater equipment, video graphics cards and computers with USB-C.” - Jeff Jiang, President of Cable MattersReady for Today & TomorrowShop for these 8K video cables and adapters at www.cablematters.com About Cable MattersCable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.Contact press@cablematters.com for more information.Cable Matters® is a registered trademark or trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cable Matters USB C to DisplayPort Adapter Compatible with Thunderbolt 3 Port, Supporting 8K in Resolution.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.