Aggreko delivers grid stability to New York State with 2MW/3.8MWh energy storage system for National Grid

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko today announces that it has partnered with National Grid U.S. to complete the installation of a 2MW/3.8MWh battery storage system in Pulaski, New York. The system, which is the first of its kind in National Grid’s U.S. service area, will provide supplementary electricity load relief to the utility’s customers at peak times, enhancing grid stability in the upstate New York area.



The system has been designed by Aggreko to handle 2MW of customer demand, which is the equivalent of powering approximately 1,600 homes for up to two hours. The project is being unveiled at a ribbon-cutting event today at National Grid’s Pulaski, N.Y. site, with speakers including National Grid New York President John Bruckner; NY-BEST Executive Director Dr. William Acker; Aggreko Managing Director Karim Wazni; and other dignitaries.

The project will allow National Grid to maintain grid stability and continue working toward achieving a clean energy future for New York, as well as attaining broader state-wide goals. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has pledged to deploy 1,500 megawatts of energy storage by 2025.

The energy storage resource is expected to help lower energy costs for National Grid’s customers in upstate New York, increasing the reliability of the grid and modernising its distribution network, while deferring infrastructure and system upgrades. The fact that the company is able to defer adding extra capacity to its energy network also lessens the company’s emissions over the lifetime of the storage system.

Karim Wazni, Managing Director of Aggreko’s Microgrid and Storage Solutions (AMSS) business, said: “We are excited to partner with National Grid on our first project in New York. National Grid selected us based on our extensive experience and cost-effective solutions. We look forward to combining our knowledge in innovative energy storage solutions with National Grid’s customer-driven clean energy programs to reduce peak demand charges for upstate New York customers.”

National Grid New York President John Bruckner, said: “This project will enable us to provide our upstate New York customers with cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable energy. We are committed to supporting clean energy technology to meet our carbon reduction goals. Aggreko’s expert engineers have worked with our team seamlessly, taking into account our specific challenges to make sure we have in place a storage system that best suits our needs.”

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services.

We harness innovation that helps us maintain a global reach and supply portable equipment for a wide range of uses. From unique commercial industrial projects, through to utility provision and humanitarian emergencies. We bring expertise and equipment to any location, from the world’s busiest cities to its most remote places.

Aggreko specialises in serving eight key sectors: Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Petrochemicals & Refining, Business Services & Construction, Events, Data Centres and Utilities.

Across these, our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, using gas, diesel (including HFO), and renewable fuel sources. We offer microgrid and storage solutions and are developing our offer to include more tools to help our customers adapt to the energy transition the world is experiencing. What makes us unique is our extensive expertise, experience and values. This means we put our customers first, innovate and deliver leaner and more efficient equipment quickly.

Since 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating in around 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.8bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2018, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and headquartered in Scotland.

Aggreko draws together global expertise and technology development to go further for customers. The ability to provide power, heating and cooling will continue to open-up opportunity and create potential for individuals, communities, industries and societies all over the world.

Together and over time, we believe our services will make a massive difference.

For more information, please visit our local website at: aggreko.com

ABOUT NATIONAL GRID

National Grid (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80x50 Pathway is an industry-leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.

Read more about the innovative projects across our footprint in The Democratization of Energy, an eBook written by National Grid’s U.S. president, Dean Seavers. For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

