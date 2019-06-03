William J. Holstein’s Eighth Book, "The New Art Of War: China’s Deep Strategy Inside The United States", Sold by Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners to J. Boylston & Co.’s Brick Tower Press





The Overseas Press Club Book Night with Author William J. Holstein Wednesday, June 5, Club Quarters, 40 West 45th Street, New York, New York

Beverly Hills, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Brick Tower Press, an imprint of J. Boylston & Co. Publishers, has announced publication of WILLIAM J. HOLSTEIN’S EIGHTH BOOK, THE NEW ART OF WAR: CHINA’S DEEP STRATEGY INSIDE THE UNITED STATES , sold by Mr. Holstein’s agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners, based in Beverly Hills, Ca. The Overseas Press Club will host a Book Night with Holstein on Wednesday, June 5, beginning at 6 p.m., at Club Quarters, 40 West 45th Street, New York, New York.

TESTIMONIALS FOR THE BOOK:

"Over the decades, I have learned to trust Bill Holstein's instincts and judgment about the interaction of business, technology, politics, and strategy in American dealings with rising Asian economies. The New Art of War is full of his trademark insights -- raising alarms without being alarmist, and setting out practical next steps for companies, universities, the U.S. government, and voters and citizens." - James Fallows, The Atlantic

“The president should read this book. Bill Holstein’s gripping reporting on the extent of China’s incursion into American commerce, culture, education and politics is so alarming that if you put this book under your pillow, it would keep you up all night. A must read for everyone to understand the just below-the-surface asymmetric war China is relentlessly waging against the largely unsuspecting United States.” - Allan Dodds Frank, Emmy award winner

“Holstein is right on target about Americans’ need to take responsibility for our vulnerability and do something about it--fast.” - Russ Mitchell, Los Angeles Times

Said, John T. Colby Jr., Publisher, J. Boylston & Company, Brick Tower Press: “The book establishes the justification and steps required to protect the military and economic interests of the United States. It will be regarded as a seminal work in understanding the differences between U.S. and Chinese economic relations.”

Said Agent Alan Morell: “The depth of the Chinese challenge is just beginning to dawn on American leaders and Bill has captured the heart of it. The book is incredibly timely and clearly informative. You would expect that because of Bill’s work for publications such as Business Week, U.S. News & World Report, The New York Times and Fortune. We plan to sell Bill’s Book to TV/Film Option then on to Mini-Series and currently in talks with Emmy Award winning Show Runners and Video Streaming Studios and Networks.”

Said William J. Holstein: “It’s often said that it is better to be lucky than smart. The Trump Administration is hitting a stone wall in its negotiations with the Chinese government at the same time it is recognizing that China has leapfrogged the U.S. in some technologies as seen in the case of Huawei and its 5G wireless communications. The depth of the Chinese government’s penetration of U.S. targets also has been revealed by the arrest of an official of China’s Ministry of State Security and a vast hacking scheme of America’s cloud computing system.”

About Author William J. Holstein:

Bill Holstein, a past president and long-time governor of the Overseas Press Club, writes in his latest book that the scale of China’s challenge is much greater than even some experts have recognized. Join Holstein for a Book Night at Club Quarters to examine how China's government is orchestrating a massive campaign to steal American technology inside the United States through cyber hacking as well as recruitment of Chinese and Chinese-Americans working inside U.S. companies and institutions. His book outlines how different arms of the Chinese government have stolen hundreds of millions of pieces of data about Americans. In short, the struggle to maintain American leadership in the world thus must begin at home.

Holstein started covering China's modernization efforts 40 years ago after United Press International transferred him to Hong Kong in 1979. He won an OPC award for best foreign economic reporting for that coverage and was promoted to Beijing bureau chief. He has remained involved in coverage over the years for BusinessWeek, U.S. News & World Report and Chief Executive magazine. He edited a book based on an OPC China Hands reunion in 2014 entitled, Has the American Media Misjudged China?

PREVIOUS BOOKS:

How the ThinkPad Changed the World…And is Shaping the Future , with Arimasa Naitoh. (Skyhorse, 2017.)

Has the American Media Misjudged China ? - (Amazon, 2014.)

The Next American Economy: Blueprint For a Real Recovery - (Bloomsbury/Walker, 2011.)

Why GM Matters: Inside the Race to Transform an American Icon - (Bloomsbury/Walker, 2009.)

Memo to CEOs: Manage the Media - (Harvard Business School Press, 2008.)

Rags To Riches, with Cintas Corporation Chairman Richard T. Farmer. - (Published privately, 2002.)

The Japanese Power Game: What It Means For America - (Charles Scribners’ Sons, 1990.)

ABOUT J. Boylston & Company Publisher Brick Tower Press:

John T. Colby Jr. is the founder and publisher of Manhattan based Brick Tower Press and J. Boylston & Company, Publishers. Brick Tower Press ranks in the top 100 United States independent book publishers while the J. Boylston & Company imprint iBooks was named "America's fastest growing small publisher" by Publishers Weekly in 2004. Besides iBooks, J. Boylston & Company includes the children's imprint Milk & Cookies Press, and Byron Preiss Visual Publications a book packager with licensed books to Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Scholastic, and Pearson.

