HHS Secretary Azar Statement on Personnel Promotion and Departure

The Department of Health and Human Services announced today that HHS Secretary Azar’s Chief of Staff, Peter Urbanowicz, will be leaving the department in June, with Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Harrison promoted to the Chief of Staff position.

Secretary Alex Azar released the following statement regarding Mr. Urbanowicz’s service and Mr. Harrison’s promotion:

“Earlier this year, Peter advised me of his intention to return to his home in Texas this summer. Peter has been a key leader in HHS’s success over the past year and a half, and has played a vital role in our work to lower prescription drug prices, advance value-based care, and improve rural healthcare access. As Chief of Staff, he built a highly engaged team, governed by a disciplined management culture, which laid out an ambitious strategic vision and executed on its goals. He has inculcated a strategic mindset and a culture of professional development among the agency’s leaders, and emphasized high standards of integrity for all employees. Peter’s service to the department and the American people is deeply appreciated, and he will be greatly missed.

“I have known Peter and Brian for a combined time of more than 30 years, and we could not have accomplished what we have without the strong team they formed. In his role as Deputy Chief of Staff, Brian has demonstrated remarkable leadership and managerial talents, and I am proud to promote him to a new role where he will continue to lead.”

Mr. Urbanowicz issued the following statement:

“It has been a great honor to work for Secretary Azar and President Trump and serve the American people. The entire HHS team has made important progress on our shared goals, including improving the quality and affordability of healthcare and tackling pressing public health challenges. I am lucky to have had two wonderful tours at HHS and I am proud to have had the privilege to work alongside the thousands of HHS employees who demonstrate daily their devotion to the health and well-being of all Americans. I will always cherish the time I have spent here.”

Mr. Harrison issued the following statement:

“It is a privilege to continue the important work that has begun, and build upon the successes that have been achieved, at HHS over the past year and a half. The entire team will miss Peter’s leadership, and I personally will miss his friendship. I am humbled by Secretary Azar’s confidence in me and look forward to diligently serving the President, Secretary, and department in this new role. It has been and will be an honor to help lead the men and women of our department in advancing the mission of HHS and delivering results for the American people.”