Gesture Recognition Market Driven by Growing Demand in Consumer Electronics, Gaming | Asia Pacific to Exhibit Highest Growth Rate in Gesture Recognition Market

Pune, India, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global gesture recognition market is expected to progress at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for gesture recognition technology in a wide range of end-use industries, including gaming, automotive, and multimedia. The growing awareness about the benefits of gesture recognition technology is likely to be the major driver for the global gesture recognition market over the forecast period.

Gesture recognition technology provides a way for users to control the respective device without touching it. Sensors attached to the device detect preprogrammed motion patterns made by the user, which result in a specific action on the device. Gesture recognition has been a recent addition to the global technology sector and, due to the sophisticated technology involved, is still yet to become mainstream. It is mainly used in high-end applications, although a number of smartphone manufacturers have come up with gesture recognition features for their smartphones, using motion sensors embedded in the device to detect the user’s motion and take the corresponding action. This has proven to be a popular gimmick for smartphone users, which are likely to remain a key consumer demographic for the gesture recognition market over the forecast period.

The growing demand for smartphones from around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global gesture recognition market due to the growing use of gesture recognition technology in smartphones. The growing disposable income of consumers around the world has driven the worldwide demand for smartphones as well as driving the demand for high-end smartphones with gesture recognition capabilities. The growing popularity of gesture recognition features and strong customer support for the features are likely to make this a major driver for the global gesture recognition market over the forecast period.

The growing gaming industry is also likely to be a major driver for the global gesture recognition market over the forecast period. While the use of gesture recognition technology in gaming applications is relatively new, its potential is immense, as gesture recognition technology forms a natural fit for the gaming industry, as it provides users with a more personal and interactive way to control the game. The use of gesture recognition technology has been highly popular in the gaming industry, which is likely to be a major driver for the global gesture recognition market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the gesture recognition market is segmented into sensors, 2D gesture technology, and 3D gesture technology. The sensors segment holds the largest share in the global gesture recognition market and is expected to grow at a 24.92% CAGR over the forecast period. The vital importance of sensors in gesture recognition has driven significant product innovation in the field of sensors in the last few years, which is likely to continue unabated over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global Gesture Recognition Market is segmented into touchless and touch-based systems.

By application, the global gesture recognition market is segmented into automotive, healthcare, transportation, IT, commercial, telecom, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share in the global gesture recognition market and is likely to retain the lead over the forecast period due to the growing demand for gesture recognition in consumer electronics and the growing demand for consumer electronics themselves.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global gesture recognition market include Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, SoftKinetic, Omron Corporation, Prime Sense Limited, Qualcomm Inc., Iris Guard, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the dominant regional market for gesture recognition technology and held a share of 38.55% in the global market in 2016. The strong presence of technology developers in North America has led to smooth growth of the gesture recognition market in the region over the last few years and is likely to remain a leading driver over the forecast period for the regional market. The North America market was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2016 and is likely to retain a strong share over the forecast period due to the growing technological development of gesture recognition technology in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global gesture recognition market over the forecast period: 30.28%. The Asia Pacific market for gesture recognition is mainly driven by the growing demand for consumer electronics in the region and the growing disposable income of consumers in the region, which has driven the demand for high-end consumer electronics.

