Uniserve Announces the Appointment of Owen Morley as Chief Technology Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Owen Morley as its Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Morley is a former Director of Infrastructure with a passion for technology, starting his career in 1998 with his own web hosting venture. Owen later joined PEER1 Network as a Network Analyst and honed his skills and technique to quickly manage its Vancouver and Seattle data centres. He then moved to PlentyOfFish Media, one of the world’s largest online dating sites where he was quickly promoted to Executive. Since the start of his career, Owen has continually exemplified a strong work ethic, leadership abilities and diligence. Owen is known for perpetually pushing the limits of technology and finding new ways to move forward. Owen will bring two additional team members with him to expand the Company’s IT department.

Uniserve’s President, Darren Nicholls, stated: “Owen fills the last spot in a revamped and revitalized management team. We are very excited to have him join us and I think we can expect to see great things from Uniserve moving forward.”

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com .

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

