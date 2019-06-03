NorthStar Moving Launches 7th Annual Food Drive to Feed Hungry Kids

NorthStar Moving’s “Let’s Send Hunger Packing!” Food Drive Assists Hungry Children this Summer

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, has teamed up with Groundwork Coffee, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the National Association of Women Business Owners Los Angeles (NAWBO-LA) and others for their seventh annual “Let’s Send Hunger Packing!” food drive to feed hungry children in Los Angeles County.

When school is out for the summer, children who receive free or reduced-cost breakfasts and lunches at school must find a way to replace those meals, which for some children are the only meals they receive. Families turn to their local food book for assistance. The food banks are faced with increased demands; but, typically, see a decline in donations during the summer months. To ensure donations are available to kids during summer vacation, NorthStar Moving’s “Let’s Send Hunger Packing!” 2019 food drive kicks off June 3rd and runs through June 14th.

“One out of four children in Los Angeles County are at risk of going to bed hungry tonight,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm.” One out of four, let that sink in for a minute. LA - the City of the Angels, of Hollywood and Beverly Hills. One out of four. It's simply heartbreaking that children are hungry right in our backyards. They always need our assistance, but in the summer the need is even greater because school is out and the school meals kids can always count on are gone. Our hope is to raise as much food as we can with the help of our incredible partners and, of course, our community. We are asking everyone to please join us in sending hunger packing! Check your kitchen cabinets and pick-up a few extra non-perishable food items the next time you are at the store. It’s so simple and will make such a big impact on a child’s life. Even one can of food CAN make a difference. We also have a virtual food drive where you can make monetary donations online. Just five dollars will feed a child for a day. Please help us fill hungry tummies this summer!”

“Community engagement is an essential part of our mission at Groundwork Coffee, whether at origin or here in LA,” said Groundwork Coffee Project Manager Garin Wind. “So when we were approached about participating in this year’s food drive, the response from the team was a resounding and enthusiastic ‘Yes!’ As children are among our greatest resources, we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to promote this program and collect donations at all six full-service cafés and our corporate headquarters. The Groundwork team is proud to be a part of improving food security for the youth in our community."

NorthStar Moving will pick-up and transport all donated items to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. To make a monetary donation to the “Let’s Send Hunger Packing!” 2019 virtual food drive and see addresses of all food donation drop off locations, please visit: northstarmoving.com/fooddrive.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including nine “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

