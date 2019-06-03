UN expert to assess the human rights situation in Central African Republic

The United Nations independent expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic (CAR) will visit the country from 4 to 14 June 2019.

Marie-Thérèse Keita Bocoum’s visit follows the 6 February signing of the Peace Agreement in Khartoum between the Government and 14 armed groups and deadly attacks last month that killed more than 49 people in Ouham-Pendé prefecture. In this context, her visit will focus on the protection of populations and the fight against impunity, taking into account actions that could compromise the success of the peace process.

Keita Bocoum will also assess the implementation of the Khartoum Agreement, particularly regarding transitional justice and the situation of youth and women. She will meet with national authorities, possibly in different regions. She will visit organisations in charge of protecting populations and implementing social programmes, particularly women and young people. Keita Bocoum will also meet representatives of civil society, the United Nations system and the diplomatic community.

The independent expert will speak about her 10-day visit during the 41st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva in June-July 2019.

Ms Marie-Thérèse Keita Bocoum, former professor at the Faculty of Arts and Human Sciences of the University of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire, has held various positions both in her country and within the United Nations. She has served as Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burundi, Representative of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to UNOWA, but also Director of the Human Rights Division and Representative of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Darfur.

The mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic was established by the Human Rights Council on 27 September 2013.

Independent Experts are part of what are referred to as the "special procedures" of the Human Rights Council. Special procedures, the most important body of independent experts in the United Nations human rights system, is the general term applied to the Council's independent investigation and monitoring mechanisms that address specific country situations or thematic issues around the world. Special procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not United Nations staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of governments and organizations and perform their duties in an independent capacity.



