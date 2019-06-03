CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, AAPL, INVVY and S: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: PriceSmart, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the PriceSmart, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Class Period: August 1, 2018 - January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/apple-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Apple Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China, one of Apple’s most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company’s financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company’s flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company’s revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

To learn more about the Apple Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Class Period: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Indivior PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Indivior PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Class Period: January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Sprint made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information. In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the class period Sprint misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. Sprint would later admit that the data was “incomplete,” and “not a substitute for a realistic analysis of the key factors that are most probative of Sprint’s overall competitive position and prospects,” because “postpaid net additions recently have been driven by ‘free lines’ offered to Sprint customers and the inclusion of less valuable tablet and other non-phone devices, as well as pre to post migrations that do not represent ‘new’ Sprint customers.”

To learn more about the Sprint Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



