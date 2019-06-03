Greystone Health Network Acquires The Ponce Therapy Care Center in St. Augustine

TAMPA, Fla., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., manager of healthcare facilities and home health agencies in Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of The Ponce Therapy Care Center, a premier skilled nursing facility located in St. Augustine, to its network of managed facilities. The Facility, which comprises 24 private and 48 semi-private rooms, further expands the Greystone Health Network in the North Florida region.



/EIN News/ -- The Ponce Therapy Care Center is situated on eight acres of beautiful grounds and is conveniently located less than a mile away from Flagler Hospital. In 2017, $3 million in renovations were completed, providing patients with well-appointed suites and a home-like environment.

“I have had the privilege of meeting the warm and caring staff at The Ponce, who take pride in the high caliber of care they provide every day,” said Stephanie Handelson, CEO of Greystone Healthcare Management Corp. “During my visits, it was clearly evident to me that this community exemplifies Greystone’s values of care, respect, and sustaining a positive home environment Where People Matter. I’m truly proud to welcome this dedicated team onboard and I look forward to working together towards our continual commitment to growth and improving the quality of life of our residents.”

The Ponce Therapy Care Center is located at 1999 Old Moultrie Road. This skilled nursing community joins the portfolio of North Florida locations already within the Greystone Health Network including Woodland Health and Rehabilitation Center, Isle Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center, in providing quality patient care and customer service.

About Greystone Healthcare Management Corp.

Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., headquartered in Tampa, FL, manages a healthcare network

comprised of 28 skilled nursing and assisted living communities, outpatient rehabilitation, home health and private duty agencies. With locations across Florida, Greystone is committed to providing only the highest quality customer service and person-centered patient care. For more information visit www.greystonehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Karen Marotta

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



