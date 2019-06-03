Ed Tech Leader Deborah Karcher, Former CIO of Miami Dade County Schools, Joins Lightspeed Systems

As an expert advisor, Karcher will further company's position as the leader in educational technology and student safety solutions

Austin, TX, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today Lightspeed Systems announced that Deborah Karcher, ed-tech expert and former CIO of Miami Dade County Schools, has joined the Lightspeed Systems team as an advisor.

In her new role, Karcher will advise Lightspeed Systems executive and development teams to ensure the Relay platform continues to meet the growing needs of K12 school districts, delivering time-saving solutions to the most challenging problems schools face. She'll also continue to share her knowledge and expertise with schools, working closely with them to further technology initiatives, 1:1 programs, and student safety programs.

Lightspeed Systems is the market leader in K12 content filtering, and its Relay platform provides a complete solution for filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and reporting.

At Miami Dade County Schools, the fourth largest district in the United States, Karcher was responsible for the technology strategy and infrastructure to support more than 340,000 students and 400,000 devices. She spearheaded one of the largest 1:1 initiatives in the country and selected and implemented the Lightspeed Systems solution as the web filter due to its robust scalability, innovation, and focus on education.

Karcher credits the company's commitment to the education market and innovative leadership as top reasons for joining as an advisor. "Lightspeed Systems was a great partner to me at Miami Dade, and I look forward to continuing my work with them in this new role. They're uniquely focused on education, understand the needs of schools, and continue to deliver robust, innovative solutions that solve real needs."

Brian Thomas, Lightspeed Systems President & CEO, shares: "While working with Debbie when she was a customer, it was easy to see how much she cares about the safety and success of our students. We at Lightspeed Systems share that same mission and are excited to continue to work with her to help even more schools."

Join Lightspeed Systems and Karcher for the upcoming webinar, the Data Driven District, to hear how smart reporting and analytics can help schools make decisions that drive ROI, safety, data privacy, and better student outcomes.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

