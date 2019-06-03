Biomethane Market to Rise to US$2,624.5 Mn by 2025 thanks to Biomethane’s Feasibility as Automobile Fuel – TMR
Renewable Natural Gas (Biomethane) – A sustainable Carbon Neutral Fuel option: NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends: 2025.
Albany, New York, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomethane market gas has witnessed massive traction in the recent past and has attracted a number of new companies, making the competitive dynamics highly dynamic and competitive. The market has seen a large number of companies upgrading their production technologies and capacities in order to stay ahead of the competition. Some of the leading companies in the market are Planet Biogas Global GmbH, CNG Services Ltd., VERBIO, SGN, EnviTec Biogas AG, Future Biogas Ltd., Gazasia Ltd., ETW Energietechnik GmbH, Magne Gas, Schmack Carbotech GmbH, Biogas Products Ltd., Gasrec, SoCalGas, ORBITAL, and JV Energen.
According to the report, the global biomethane market is expected to expand at a promising 6.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$1,485.4 Mn in 2016 to US$2,624.5 Mn by 2025.
/EIN News/ -- Request A Sample of Global Biomethane Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12380
North America and Europe to Remain Leading Regional Markets
Of the key applications of biomethane, including usage as a vehicle fuel and power generation, the automotive sector presently accounts for the dominant share in the overall market. As pressures to bring down the emission of harmful gases rise on the automotive sector and as petroleum-based fuels continue to see massive cost hikes, the demand for biomethane as a fuel is expected to remain strong in the next few years as well.
From a geographical standpoint, the global market is presently dominated by the North America and Europe regions. Collectively, these regional markets account for a lion’s share in the overall market, thanks to rising demand from the automotive sector. Regulations pertaining to environment protection and emission reduction of harmful gases in these regions are key to the increased adoption as well as production of biomethane.
Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=12380
Increased Demand across Automotive Industry to Work in Favor of Market
The green nature of biomethane is one of the most crucial factors that works in favor of the global biomethane market. The gas is produced by the biological breakdown of organic matter, including agricultural waste, household waste, food industry waste, and industrial waste. The gas is an excellent alternative to natural gas in vehicles and can be filled in a vehicle’s main gas network for the generation of energy. The impressive production efficiency of biomethane production techniques is another key factor that works well for the global biomethane market.
Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=12380
Owing to the high production efficiency, biomethane can be used as a reliable alternative for the production of electricity and for the generation of heat. Moreover, the gas can be produced using the same infrastructure setup that is used for the production of natural gas. This factor eliminates the need for additional setup, thus making the cost of production much lesser compared to a number of fossil fuels across several economies.
This review of the global biomethane market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Biomethane Market (Feedstock - Organic Household Waste, Animal Manure, Energy Crops, Agricultural Waste, Sewage Sludge, and Industrial Food Processing Waste; Application - Automotive and Power Generation; Production Method - Fermentation and Gasification) - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017–2025.”
Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biomethane-market.htm
For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:
Global Biomethane Market: by Feedstock
- Organic Household Waste
- Animal Manure
- Energy Crops
- Agricultural Waste
- Sewage Sludge
- Industrial Food Processing Waste
- Others
Global Biomethane Market: by Application
- Automotive
- Power Generation
- Others
Global Biomethane Market: by Production Method
- Fermentation
- Gasification
Global Biomethane Market: by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports
Popular Research Reports by TMR:
- Polyether Polyols Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyether-polyols-market.html
- Lithium Ion Cell and Battery Pack Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lithium-ion-cell-battery-pack-market.html
- Unconventional Gas Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/unconventional-gas.html
- Fuel Cells Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/fuel-cell-market.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.
Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.
TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.