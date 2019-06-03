UPS Teams Up With ShopRunner to Offer Free ShopRunner Memberships, Connecting Retailers with 58 Million UPS My Choice® Members

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UPS today announced the addition of ShopRunner benefits to its free UPS My Choice program, giving millions of consumers a year of complimentary access to two-day shipping, returns and seamless checkout at more than 100 retailers including Ann Taylor, Bloomingdale’s, Chico’s and Kate Spade New York.

The addition of ShopRunner is the second benefit added to the UPS My Choice service in less than a year: The service’s 58 million registered members worldwide can also use their login to easily access UPS My Choice Deals, which range from shopping discounts to cash-back offers.

Since its introduction in 2011, the UPS My Choice service has gained favor with shippers and consumers because it allows members to customize their delivery experience to fit their specific needs. Consumers can receive estimated arrival and progress alerts, sign for a package in advance, set vacation holds or change a delivery address to their workplace, a neighbor’s home or a nearby UPS Access Point® location. Members can also provide instructions for their UPS driver on where to leave their packages such as the back porch or side of the garage.

“We’re thrilled to add yet another unique value to the UPS My Choice program,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. “Retailers benefit by connecting to the UPS My Choice customer base, which is comprised of savvy and loyal shoppers.”

For ShopRunner, the deal benefits its retail partners and millions of members. “As shoppers increasingly demand faster shipping and more control of their deliveries, we have welcomed this strategic alignment with UPS,” said Sam Yagan, CEO of ShopRunner. “It opens the door for closer collaboration and partnership in creating innovative products and services for both consumers and retailers.”

UPS expects to continue making the service more valuable to its UPS My Choice member base. “UPS remains committed to improving the experience and benefits we provide to our UPS My Choice members,” said Warren said. “We anticipate rolling out more loyalty-focused innovations on the UPS My Choice platform. The goal is to reward our members and add value to their experience when they do business with UPS.”

