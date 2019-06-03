Livestrong.com and Fresh Avocados - Love One Today® Team Up for a June Avocado Challenge to Promote Healthy Living

Health and wellness digital publisher Livestrong.com inspires its online community of thousands to boost their nutrition by adding fresh avocado to their daily meal routine

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Livestrong.com launched a month-long challenge in partnership with Fresh Avocados - Love One Today® to encourage their online audience to include delicious and nutritious avocados into their everyday meal routine and discover the health benefits. Heart healthy avocados provide naturally good fats and fiber that can help keep you satisfied with fewer calories, help control blood glucose levels and provide nutrients that may keep you healthy throughout your life – and there are still more reasons to eat avocados daily. Throughout the four-weeks, the health and wellness site will highlight flavorful avocado recipes, creative avocado substitutions, helpful how-tos and research-based nutrition information to educate and motivate participants.



In a recent survey by Livestrong.com of over 1,000 consumers, 84% of respondents said diet and nutrition are important to their overall health/wellness and nearly half (47%) consume fresh avocados several times a week or more. The June Avocado Challenge will spotlight the connection between the nutrients in avocados and supporting a healthy lifestyle across the lifespan.

Eating fresh avocados regularly increases fruit consumption and Livestrong.com will be featuring benefits in these areas throughout the challenge:

Heart Health: Eating foods with good fats like fresh avocados in place of foods containing bad fats has been shown to help reduce risk factors for heart disease and promote overall health; plus they are cholesterol, sodium and sugar free.

Eating foods with good fats like fresh avocados in place of foods containing bad fats has been shown to help reduce risk factors for heart disease and promote overall health; plus they are cholesterol, sodium and sugar free. Weight Control & Type 2 Diabetes: Per the USDA, diets rich in foods containing fiber may reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Healthy avocados are a good source of fiber.

Per the USDA, diets rich in foods containing fiber may reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Healthy avocados are a good source of fiber. Overall Health: Avocados can help meet nutrient needs for all stages of life and increase the body's ability to absorb fat-soluble nutrients, such as vitamins A, D, K and E.

To learn more about the challenge and view a selection of under 500 calorie avocado recipes and how-to videos, visit LoveOneToday.com/livestrong .

For press inquiries, please contact: Mia Mendez, Director of PR – mia.mendez@leafgroup.com

About Livestrong.com

Livestrong.com provides the blueprint for simple, healthy living. With a network of experts and elite influencers in wellness, fitness and food, Livestrong.com is the premier destination and action-oriented community for people who want to become their best selves – physically, mentally and emotionally. For more information, visit www.Livestrong.com.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) is an agricultural promotion group formed by domestic producers and importers to promote consumption of fresh Hass avocados in the U.S. HAB exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit and conducts educational campaigns and funds nutrition research under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. Love One Today® is HAB’s ongoing, science-based program designed to build awareness of the many health benefits of eating fresh avocados. For more information, visit www.LoveOneToday.com or follow HAB on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and YouTube .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.