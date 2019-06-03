Claire’s Place Foundation Unveils First Annual Clairity Ball, Celebrating the Life of Claire Wineland

Director & Actor Justin Baldoni, Zappos for Good, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and the Founders of Thrive to be honored for their dedication to Claire’s legacy

Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2019 -- Claire's Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is proud to announce its First Annual Clairity Ball, a fundraising evening by the sea, celebrating the life and legacy of their late founder Claire Wineland.





The Clairity Ball, a fundraiser to support Claire’s Place Foundation, will be held at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, June 29th, 2019. The ball will feature hors d’oeuvres and cocktails served under the twinkling iconic Moreton Bay fig tree, plated dinner, celebrity guests and performances including Wicked’s Amanda Jane Cooper who will perform Claire’s favorite song “For Good.” There will also be incredible auctions items such as a walk-on role in an upcoming Adam Sandler film.



At center stage of the evening will be awards given to longtime Claire and Claire’s Place Foundation supporters. The following will be honored for their outstanding dedication to Claire’s legacy, supporting families affected by cystic fibrosis:





Justin Baldoni for his incredible work raising awareness for CF on a global level through his hugely successful directorial debut, Five Feet Apart, a film inspired by Claire.

Zappos for Good for their persistent support of Claire both personally and professionally through Claire’s Place Hospital Playrooms and more.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for their scientific advances for CF, as well as the incredible support they provide the CF community.

Cole & Sanja Hatter of THRIVE: Make Money Matter for their extraordinary Claire’s Place fundraising efforts since meeting Claire in 2016

“My daughter Claire’s one wish was for us to carry on the mission of her foundation. Until there’s a cure, there’s Claire’s Place,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “She would be absolutely thrilled and impressed to know we are hosting our first Clairity Ball to raise needed funds to help hundreds of more families living with cystic fibrosis. Since her passing last September, the outpouring of support has been incredible. On June 29th we will celebrate Claire’s light and life, as well as the remarkable individuals and organizations that are moving her mission forward. We are so blessed to have an extended Claire’s Place family that has been by our side during this very difficult year. Claire worked tirelessly to start her foundation, nurture it and grow it. She encouraged and inspired all of us to live a life we are proud of. We plan to do that at the Clairity Ball and beyond.”

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and passed away at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org .

