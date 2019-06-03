Thomas M. Affolter Joins White Oak as Managing Director to Bolster Origination Efforts

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (White Oak) is pleased to announce that Thomas (Tom) M. Affolter has joined White Oak as a Managing Director based in Chicago. Mr. Affolter will focus on originating new investment opportunities and expanding the coverage network for White Oak’s private debt funds.



“We are excited to have Tom join our team,” said John Felix, Co-Head of Originations at White Oak Global Advisors. “His experience in sourcing, structuring and executing investments in the middle market lending space will no doubt be invaluable to White Oak as we expand our capabilities and expertise across sectors and lending products.”

Mr. Affolter has over 20 years of debt and equity investment experience in a variety of roles. Prior to White Oak, Tom spent time at Goldman Sachs’ Specialty Lending Group in Chicago. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Affolter was a partner at Victory Park Capital Advisors, and has served in various positions at CIT and GE Capital (separately via GE’s acquisitions of both Antares Capital and Heller Financial). Over his career, Tom has focused on middle market secured lending opportunities for leveraged buyouts, refinancings, recapitalizations and turnarounds in both private equity sponsored and non-sponsored transactions.

Tom has a BS in Accounting from Marquette University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About White Oak

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak’s disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com or please contact InvestorRelations@whiteoaksf.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.