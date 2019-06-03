Online Private School Selects Winner of - $1,000 College Scholarship

Henderson, NV International Virtual Learning Academy Awards a $1,000 Scholarship for the 2019 School Year

/EIN News/ -- Henderson, NV, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Caitlyn Jodon, winner of $1,000 college scholarship from International Virtual Learning Academy.









International Virtual Learning Academy (IVLA), an online K-12 accredited private school, announced a $1,000 college scholarship in 2018 for students who have been accepted to an accredited U.S. college for the Fall of 2019. This scholarship was available to any college-bound student, whether they attended IVLA or not.

To be considered for this scholarship award, students were required to submit no more than 500 words about how technology advanced their education. After reviewing hundreds of entries, a winner has been selected. Caitlyn Jodon, a 2019 graduate of Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona, was selected by the IVLA board of directors as the 2019 scholarship winner. You can read Caitlyn’s winning essay, and learn more about the 2020 scholarship, on the IVLA website.

Caitlyn will be attending the University of Arizona to study to become a speech-language pathologist. Caitlyn found her passion for speech-language pathology while volunteering for the Best Buddies program in high school, where she met and befriended many students with intellectual disabilities. She was also a teacher’s assistant for a special education classroom, where she assisted on a daily basis. During her high school career, Caitlyn was involved in many extra-curricular activities including the Key Club, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and her church youth group.

“I am so honored to have been selected for IVLA's very first annual scholarship. I appreciate every single penny that will help me further my education and pursue my goal of becoming a speech-language pathologist. Thank you, IVLA, for investing in my education!” – Caitlyn Jodon

To learn more or apply to the 2020 IVLA scholarship program, please visit https://internationalvla.com/college-scholarship-from-ivla/. This opportunity is open to any learner with the desire to achieve a higher education at a U.S. accredited college, university, or trade school. IVLA understands that there are countless paths and destinations for success. Students who aspire to attend any accredited higher education program of any major or focus of study can apply for the scholarship program if they meet the scholarship criteria.

If you or someone you know has one or more years left of their education at an accredited U.S. college or trade school, share this scholarship opportunity!

Attachment

Laurie Genesi International Virtual Learning Academy 877-878-6001 laurie@globalstudentnetwork.com

