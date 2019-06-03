Auth0 Propels Growth in Japan with Significant Enterprise Wins

Industry leaders in Japan rely on Auth0 for their identity management needs

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), today announced the addition of two leading Japanese companies to its customer roster, signalling its continued expansion in the region. Both NTT DOCOMO and PERSOL CAREER are using Auth0 for their identity management needs.



NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with more than 78 million subscribers, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile network technologies. The company is preparing for the launch of a new service called “docomo sky™”, a drone service that offers monitoring for mega solar farms, manufacturing plant maintenance, construction management for large scale buildings, and more. Auth0 will support the service for securely authorizing users across its drone platform.

PERSOL CAREER, an affiliate of PERSOL HOLDINGS with $700M+ in revenue, 37K employees, and 75 affiliate companies, is one of the leading Human Resources (HR) service providers in Japan. It operates popular job posting sites in Japan for job-seekers of all levels. Given its breadth of services and affiliates under one brand, PERSOL CAREER is planning to use Auth0 to standardize login across all brands, starting initially with the launch of eight new web services, with the goal of expanding centralized login across its entire ecosystem.

Japan is on the forefront of digital innovation, and ranks fifth in the world on public cloud spending with a projected $7.4B in 2019, according to IDC . The rapid and ubiquitous migration to cloud services, paired with the ever increasing need to securely manage identities and optimize the user experience, is serving as the catalyst for identity management adoption.

The growth of Auth0 in Japan is not only supported by industry demand, but also by strong leadership, with Jun Fujita as Country Manager, and developer community expert Hideki Ojima as strategic advisor. Another great addition to the team is Yasuhiko Tokunaga as Marketing Director. Tokunaga comes from Stripe, and was instrumental in building the company’s brand in Japan.

“It has been really exciting to see how companies are responding to Auth0 and the rate at which we are signing on new customers,” said Fujita. “The addition of NTT DOCOMO and PERSOL CAREER represents significant momentum for us, and we look forward to working with them and other Japanese enterprises of this caliber.”

Auth0 recently announced a $103M round of Series E funding , bringing the company’s total funding-to-date to more than $210M. The past two rounds included investment from World Innovation Lab to support the company’s growth and expansion in Japan.

