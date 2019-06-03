White-Labeled Version of iSage Rx launched in Brazil in collaboration with Novo Nordisk

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSage Rx, a subsidiary of Amalgam Rx, Inc., a leading digital therapeutics company, is announcing a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to launch a white-labeled version of the iSage app in Brazil under the brand DoseCheck. Novo Nordisk’s Brazilian affiliate, recently began a soft launch of DoseCheck and will be expanding the program to more than 80,000 physicians in Brazil.



/EIN News/ -- “The iSage Rx platform gave us the ability to customize a solution for people with diabetes in Brazil and their healthcare providers,” said Mikael Sorud, project vice president, Novo Nordisk. “The ability to white-label, translate, and localize the digital therapy made iSage the right partner.”

“This is an important moment in time for digital therapeutics,” said Ryan Sysko, chief executive officer and founder, Amalgam Rx. “The life sciences industry has been waiting for examples of prescription digital solutions that have the potential to achieve broad adoption and scale – DoseCheck has that potential. We have worked closely with Novo Nordisk’s team in Brazil to ensure the program clinically and culturally adapted for healthcare providers and patients.”

About iSage Rx

iSage Rx, launched the iSage App, the first FDA 510(k)-cleared, prescription-only mobile application for the automated titration of all brands of basal insulin. iSage allows physicians to choose from multiple clinically-validated basal insulin algorithms and tailor the algorithms to the specific needs of their type 2 diabetes patients. iSage Rx is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgam Rx. For more information, visit http://isageapp.com .

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam Rx creates custom digital therapies that combine clinical and behavioral health and interventions to engage, support, and improve patient self-management. Led by an experienced team of physicians, behaviorists, technologists, and digital health pioneers, Amalgam Rx strives to use technology to accelerate the impact and scale of medicine to improve the lives of millions of people living with chronic disease. Amalgam does this by partnering with leading life sciences companies to accelerate the R&D and commercialization of digital therapeutics. For more information, visit http://amalgamrx.com/ .





Contact:

Ryan Sysko

rsysko@amalgamrx.com

