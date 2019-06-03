Trupanion to Host 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders June 6th

SEATTLE, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP ), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The Annual Meeting will be held at Trupanion’s corporate headquarters, located at 6100 4th Avenue South, Suite 200, Seattle, Washington 98108.



/EIN News/ -- This annual event is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion stockholders and guests to understand Trupanion’s achievements and challenges over the past 12 months and its strategic vision going forward. Stockholders and guests will have an opportunity for direct Q&A with the team, listen to presentations from management, and be provided tours of Trupanion’s newly acquired headquarters. Doors will open at 8:00 AM PT, with the formal meeting to begin at approximately 9:00 AM PT.

For those unable to attend in-person, the event will be available via webcast. To access the event via webcast, or for more information on lodging and parking, please visit the Events section of the Company’s website. The webcast will be available for live streaming of the event, and will not be available for replay.

Trupanion’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available here and all SEC filings for the company can be found here . Trupanion stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” that has been mailed to stockholders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet’s recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “TRUP.” The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. In the United States, Trupanion policies are issued by its wholly owned entity, American Pet Insurance Company. In Canada, Trupanion policies are issued by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, visit trupanion.com.

Investor Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Head of Investor Relations

Laura.bainbridge@trupanion.com



