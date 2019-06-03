Telix Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia and NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX.TLX) (“Telix”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR) has today announced that CEO Dr. Christian Behrenbruch will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York at 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, June 4.



A live audio webcast of the presentation and an archive for replay will be available at the investor relations section of Telix’s Website at http://www.telixpharma.com/investors . The audio webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals or “molecularly-targeted radiation” (MTR). The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Brussels (EU), Kyoto (JP) and Indianapolis (US). Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage oncology products that address significant unmet medical need in renal, prostate and brain (glioblastoma) cancer. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com .

Important Information

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States, unless the securities have been registered under the US Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act is available. None of the products described in this release have obtained a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

/EIN News/ --



Telix Corporate Contact Dr Christian Behrenbruch Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited CEO Email: chris@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations Lisa Wilson In-Site Communications Tel: +1 212 452 2793 Email: lwilson@insitecony.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.