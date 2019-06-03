Restaurants Canada and TIAPEI announce new association partnership

Restaurants Canada welcomes the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island to its growing network of association partners.

Restaurants Canada, the national association representing the Canadian foodservice and hospitality industry, is excited to announce its fourth association partnership with the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island (TIAPEI), which represents all geographical regions and sectors within the tourism industry on Prince Edward Island.



TIAPEI provides access to programs and projects that support the success of the entire tourism industry on the Island. Now, through this partnership with Restaurants Canada, TIAPEI members will gain access to benefits including national affinity partner programs, digital communication, education and research assets, as well as access to Restaurants Canada industry events.



“A strong and vibrant tourism industry is a vital contributor to a healthy economy for Prince Edward Island,” said Kevin Mouflier, CEO of TIAPEI. “This partnership with Restaurants Canada allows us to promote and advance the tourism industry on the Island, and leverage it on a national scale.”



“TIAPEI has worked diligently since 1980 to ensure the voice of all tourism operators could be heard,” said Christopher Barry, Director of Membership at Restaurants Canada. “By partnering with them, it allows us to bring additional voices to the table to support the continued growth and success of culinary tourism throughout the province.”



This partnership will allow for more direct industry feedback and alignment on policy issues so that both organizations can better represent the needs of the foodservice and hospitality sector both within the province and nationally.



About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada represents a growing community of more than 30,000 businesses, advancing their potential through services, research and advocacy. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry, directly employs 1.2 million Canadians, is the number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers every day.



About Tourism Industry Association of PEI

The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island (TIAPEI) was officially formed in 1980 and represents all geographical regions and sectors within the tourism industry. Tourism is a vital industry in Prince Edward Island that provides over 17,000 full time, part time and seasonal jobs for Islanders. It accounts for approximately $490 million in economic activity each year and 6.3 percent of GDP, the highest percentage of any Canadian province.

