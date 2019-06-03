MEDIA ADVISORY: Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act advances in House of Commons

Humane Society International/Canada, Animal Alliance of Canada, Lush Cosmetics applaud progress of Bill S-214, now entering its 1st hour of debate at 2nd reading

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives for HSI/Canada are available for comment as Bill S-214, the ‘Cruelty-Free cosmetics Act’ proceeds to 1st hour of debate – 2nd reading in the House of Commons. The Bill, sponsored in the House by MP Marilyn Gladu, aims to prohibit any and all animal testing for cosmetic purposes within Canada, as well as the sale of cosmetic products or ingredients that rely on the results of new animal-testing performed anywhere else in the world.



#BeCrueltyFree Canada (HSI/Canada and Animal Alliance of Canada), in partnership with Senators, MPs, the government and key stakeholders, have worked diligently to affect meaningful change for animals in Canada. #BeCrueltyFree Canada is calling on all stakeholders to support legislation that would assure Canadians – beyond a shadow of a doubt – that cosmetics and all their ingredients are not tested on animals.

WHO: HSI/Canada campaign experts, available for comment.

WHAT: 1st hour of debate – 2nd reading, Bill S-214 - the ‘Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act’.

WHERE: House of Commons, Ottawa, ON.

WHEN: Monday June 3, 11am EDT

Facts:

The proposed legislation was first introduced in 2015 by Senator Carolyn Stewart Olsen (New Brunswick) in close consultation with Humane Society International/Canada and Animal Alliance of Canada as part of the largest campaign in history to end cosmetics animal testing and trade globally, #BeCrueltyFree.

39 countries and major markets have already passed laws to end or limit cosmetic animal testing and/or sales, including the 28 member countries of the European Union, India, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and Guatemala.

According to polling by The Strategic Counsel of behalf of Animal Alliance and HSI, 88 percent of Canadians agree that testing new cosmetics is not worth animal suffering, and 81 percent of Canadians support a national ban on animal testing of cosmetics and their ingredients.

More than 1000 cosmetic companies are certified "cruelty-free" in North America, avoiding animal testing by relying on thousands of existing ingredients already established as safe, combined with available state-of-the-art non-animal test methods.

An ever-growing number of alternatives to animal testing have been developed with financial support from governments and industry, and accepted by regulatory authorities. Examples include human cell-based models for skin and eye irritation, skin allergy, skin absorption, genetic toxicity and sunlight-induced “phototoxicity”.

Media Contact: Christopher Paré – office: 514 395-2914 x 206 / cell: 438 402-0643, email: cpare@hsi.org

Humane Society International/Canada is a leading force for animal protection, with active programs in companion animals, wildlife and habitat protection, marine mammal preservation, farm animal welfare and animals in research. HSI/Canada is proud to be a part of Humane Society International which, together with its partners, constitutes one of the world's largest animal protection organizations. Celebrating animals and confronting cruelty worldwide - on the Web at www.hsicanada.ca

#BeCrueltyFree is the largest campaign in history to end cosmetics animal testing – online at hsi.org/becrueltyfree. #BeCrueltyFree Canada is a partnership between Humane Society International and the Animal Alliance of Canada



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.