OSS Wins Exclusive AI on the Fly™ Design-in for Autonomous Vehicles

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Concept Development (CDI), have won an exclusive joint design-in from a leading international transportation network company for the design, engineering, prototyping and production of AI on the Fly™ system elements for use in 150 next-generation autonomous vehicles.

/EIN News/ -- The initial orders, valued at more than $1 million, include collaborative engineering design from the OSS and CDI design teams, 150 liquid-cooled compute accelerators from OSS, and networking boards from CDI. The engineering and equipment will be designed to support in-vehicle artificial intelligence training and inferencing.

CDI’s design and manufacturing of custom networking hardware will include a redundant-path IEC 62439-3:2016 compliant Ethernet device that supports Precision Time Protocol, also known as IEEE-1588. These functions will operate at super-high speeds, from 10 Gb/sec to 50 Gb/sec. The company expects to ship prototypes in the third quarter of 2019, followed by full production units in the fourth quarter.

“This major design-in represents our first entrée into the emerging autonomous driving vehicle market,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “By integrating powerful GPUs and the latest generation of PCI Express, we will enable AI on the Fly systems for these autonomous vehicles, where previously unheard-of amounts of storage and real-time computational power are deployed at the point of data collection.

“We believe these orders, combining the engineering expertise of OSS and CDI, represent the beginning of a long-term relationship with this major transportation network company, a world leader in delivering innovative ways for reliable, affordable and sustainable transportation.”

OSS and CDI were chosen because of their industry-leading expertise in high-performance edge computing that powers demanding mobile AI applications. OSS AI on the Fly systems provide world-class data collection, network redundancy and processing performance. This is a must for the demanding on board, real-time computational analysis required by the next-generation of autonomous vehicles.

About Concept Development

Irvine, California-based Concept Development, Inc. specializes in the design and manufacturing of custom high-performance computing systems for airborne in-flight entertainment, rugged image processing and AI on the Fly system components. CDI’s capabilities include electrical, mechanical and software design as well as extensive experience in test and certifications required for specialized airborne systems. CDI provides these advanced custom solutions for global enterprise customers. For more information, go to www.cdvinc.com.



About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and ION Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly™ by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the speeds of the networking performance and other expected benefits of the OSS accelerators and CDI networking products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the performance of One Stop Systems’ and CDI technology in autonomous vehicles, the number of items delivered to the transportation network company on the purchase order and the timing of the shipments may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

