EverQuote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference and the Credit Suisse 2019 Fintech Conference.



Event Details:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Location: San Francisco, CA

Credit Suisse 2019 Fintech Conference

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

Investor Relations Contact:

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

