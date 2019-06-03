Premier Packaging Corp. to Exhibit at EastPack 2019, East Coast’s Leading Packaging Trade Show June 11-13

Company Presentations Include Leading Structural Design Capabilities, Product Authentication, Anti-Counterfeiting and Intelligent Packaging Technologies for Manufacturers and Brand Owners

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Packaging Corporation , (“Premier”, the “Company”), the packaging, security and commercial printing division of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a leader in anti-counterfeiting and authentication technologies, announced today that executives from Premier will be exhibiting its folding carton and smart packaging products at the 2019 EastPack Trade Show being held June 11-13 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.



For the past 36 years, engineers and executives have gathered in New York to see, touch, and test the latest innovations in medtech, automation, packaging, and more. The EastPack Trade Show is the east coast's most comprehensive supplier showcase for advanced design and manufacturing professionals.

Although Premier is well-known for its respected core capabilities and experience in structural design, productivity improvements, materials management, printing, converting and inventory management programs, the Company also has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and tested portfolio of anti-counterfeiting and product authentication technologies available to brand owners seeking protection from fraudulent activity in the marketplace.

In addition, Premier is excited to showcase how mobile web augmented reality (“AR”) and the mass proliferation of supported devices is allowing brand owners to connect directly with consumers to drive active engagement and sales. AR technology turns a brands own packaging real estate into a valuable and controllable “always on” media channel with reach.

Premier Packaging will be in Booth #2153 at the EastPack show. To register for a free expo pass, sign up HERE and use code “SPECIALPRE5”.

To schedule a meeting at the event, or to learn more about the smart packaging and brand protection solutions available at Premier, contact Jason Grady at jgrady@premiercustompkg.com or call (585) 924-8460.

ABOUT PREMIER PACKAGING

For over 25 years Premier has been a market leader in providing Innovative and Secure Solutions for Printing and Packaging. Premier is the Packaging, Security and Commercial Printing division of Document Security Systems, Inc. With operations based in Victor, NY and distribution facilities on both coasts of the U.S., Premier services a variety of nationally and regionally-based customers. The Company’s client list includes customers in the medical device, consumer goods, photo marketing and food industries. Premier differentiates itself by being a full service, end-to-end solution provider that is large enough to be a complete recourse to even the largest client but remains nimble enough to react to ever changing market and customer demands when necessary. For more information, please visit www.premiercustompkg.com .

Keep up-to-date on Premier Packaging events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 15 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS, visit www.dsssecure.com .

Contact Information:

Premier Packaging Corporation

Jason Grady

President

Tel: (585) 924-8460

Email: jgrady@premiercustompkg.com

Document Securities Systems, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: ir@dsssecure.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, potential value, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and contain words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends” and similar words and phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected in any forward-looking statement. In addition to the factors specifically noted in the forward-looking statements, other important factors, risks and uncertainties that could result in those differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue the growth in sales of AuthentiGuard and manage our expenses, as well as those risks disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. Forward-looking statements that may be contained in this press release are being made as of the date of its release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

