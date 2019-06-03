enCore Energy Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President  

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (TSX.V: EU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce, effective June 1, 2019, that it has appointed Greg Hayes as Chief Financial Officer and Jordan Butler as Executive Vice President.



Greg Hayes, Chief Financial Officer, CPA

A Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Hayes also serves as Chief Financial Officer of Golden Predator Mining Corp. and Taku Gold Corp. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer for Golden Predator Mining Corp. and Northern Tiger Resources Inc. and as the Chief Financial Officer of Shear Minerals Ltd. Mr. Hayes has a broad range of management and accounting experience and has been focused primarily on the junior resource sector for the last twelve years.

Jordan Butler, Executive Vice-President

Mr. Butler brings significant capital markets and corporate development experience within the natural resource sector to enCore Energy. He recently served as Vice President of Corporate Development for Callinex Mines Inc., where he led a major expansion of the corporate assets that added over 3.5 billion pounds of zinc equivalent mineralization. Prior to this role, he provided asset and equity valuations for the natural resource portfolio of Till Capital Ltd. He has also worked in various capacities within the uranium sector including with Uranium Energy Corp. and enCore Energy Corp. Mr. Butler holds a Master of Business Administration from Vancouver Island University and a Master of Science in International Business from the University of Hertfordshire.

The Company has also granted a total of 3,995,00 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of enCore Energy Corp. The options were granted for a period of 5 years and will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15.

The Company also wishes to thank Mr. Scott Davis, former Chief Financial Officer, for his service and wishes him great success in the future.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., with assets based entirely in the United States, has a 100% interest, with no holding costs, on 115,000+ acres (46,400 ha) of private mineral rights in New Mexico, including the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium deposits. These deposits contain an Indicated Mineral Resource of 26.6 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 0.105% e U3O8(1). A portion of these resources are under NRC license. The Company also holds the Marquez and Treeline projects in New Mexico as well as other properties in Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming. The Company owns or has access to an extensive collection of proprietary North American and Global uranium data including the Union Carbide, US Smelting and Refining, UV Industries, Rancher’s Exploration databases in addition to a leading geophysical data collection concerning the high- grade Northern Arizona Strip district.

For additional information: William M. Sheriff

Executive Chairman

972-333-2214

info@encoreenergycorp.com

www.encoreenergycorp.com

Technical Report, titled, "Crownpoint and Hosta Butte Uranium Project Mineral Resource Technical Report, McKinley County, New Mexico, USA, Mineral Resource Technical Report - National Instrument 43-101," dated May 14, 2012, and authored by Douglas L. Beahm, PEng, PGeo.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the anticipated completion of the transaction and acquisition of the Marquez, Nose Rock and other properties, and the potential advancement thereof. Forward- looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward- looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Estimates of mineral resources and reserves are also forward looking statements because they constitute projections regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation; statements about the terms and completion of the transaction are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.







