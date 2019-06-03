Advantis Corporation Takes Major Step Toward OTC QB

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced that is has begun the necessary audit process in order to up-list the stock to the OTC QB.

Advantis CEO, Darren Cherry, says that, “Everything is on track and in process,” relating to the effort to up-list. “We’ve hired the CPA firm to audit our last two years financials, and retained the services of a new corporate counsel to ensure compliance and stay on target for our debut on the exchange,” Cherry stated. The company has retained corporate counsel, Barnett and Linn, and has hired Gillespie and Associates as its CPA to conduct the necessary audit. “We have full faith in the process and the partners we chose to help guide us through it,” Cherry added.

The company has been planning to up-list to the Over-The-Counter QB exchange for over a year. “We have done very well building our client base and pipeline of business over the past year and a half,” Cherry explained. “We’ve also had a few bumps on the road that, from my perspective, necessitated signs of burgeoning success before the company took this major step.” Cherry elaborated on how important investor visibility is on the OTC QB. “There is a much more stringent standard for reporting, and many more eyes on our company that are looking to invest. The increased regulation means greater transparency; greater transparency means stronger investor confidence; and stronger investor confidence means many more likely investors that benefit from and help fuel our continued growth. My team has done a fantastic job of building this business, and I am so proud to have earned the opportunity to up-list to the OTC QB,” Cherry concluded. Cherry gave no specific timeline for the up-listing, but said that it would be done as soon as the ‘new hires’ finish the audit and complete the appropriate filings.

Advantis wishes to thank Investors Hangout for mentioning the company in their podcast.

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com , rosin6.com , elixicure.com, and amstercan.com

About Advantis Corporation

Advantis Corporation (ADVT) focuses on the development of innovative products that supply the medical, research, and pharmaceutical industries. The company additionally establishes partnerships with businesses that develop and sell proprietary pain management, and consumer products and services.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

For further information, contact: Media Relations Contact Name: Woo Kim, Director Organization: Advantis Corporation Phone: 949-354-3585 Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92660 E-mail: info@advantiscorp.com



