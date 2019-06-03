GenTech to Launch High-End CBD-Infusion Café Business in Upscale Northeast Town

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the high-end CBD food and drinks marketplace, is excited to announce the establishment of its first high-end CBD-Infusion café location in Montclair, NJ, a prominent upscale town roughly 11 miles from Manhattan. This will be the Company’s first location in a series of high-end CBD-infusion café locations to be established over the near term as the Company pushes aggressively into the $2B CBD market.



/EIN News/ -- “After exploring a number of possibilities, Montclair offers the best demographic, socio-economic, and cultural context for GenTech to kick off its dominant market positioning for the CBD-infused café market under the Healthy Leaf brand,” commented David Lovatt, CEO of GenTech. “The town is home to a population in excess of forty thousand, with extremely strong median incomes, a perfect progressive cultural tone, and exceptional consumer foot traffic patterns.”

For a quick tour of Montclair, NJ, please click here .

Management notes that Montclair is a diverse town with a liberal leaning, a town center that attracts huge numbers of visitors throughout the day, and a very vibrant nightlife, making it an ideal location for The Healthy Leaf’s prestigious flagship location.

“There’s truly nothing else out there like the Healthy Leaf vision,” continued Mr. Lovatt. “And Montclair will be the perfect place to set this process in motion. I spent time there with the team. The vibe was precisely what we were looking for. The local flavor and the density of consumer traffic augur extremely well for a Healthy Leaf location. A strong start will grease the wheels, allowing us to expand faster, and beat our objective of coast-to-coast reach within two years.”

The Company expects to execute an official lease for its Montclair location in the next ten (10) days. The build-out will begin immediately after the execution of the lease.



About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The company is creating a national chain of Hemp Centric Coffee Shop Retail Spaces where patrons can relax, drink CBD infused Teas and Coffees, try various own-brand products and experience holistic education and classes. The company is also building an extensive outreach program working with medical practitioners across the country in their own locations to educate their patients and increase awareness of the benefits of THC free CBD Products. All of this is offered under the brand 'The Healthy Leaf'.

