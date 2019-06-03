Liquidia to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDA) (“Liquidia”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates using its PRINT® particle engineering platform: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial (INSPIRE), LIQ861 is designed to improve the therapeutic profile of treprostinil by enhancing deep-lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies by using a convenient, palm-sized, disposable dry powder inhaler. LIQ865, for which Liquidia has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials, is designed to deliver sustained-release particles of bupivacaine, a non-opioid anesthetic, to treat local post-operative pain for three to five days through a single administration. For more information, visit our website at www.liquidia.com.

