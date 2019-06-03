Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces Appointment of Mary Jordan to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Jordan to Badger’s Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Mary as an independent director to Badger’s Board,” said Glen Roane, Chair of the Board. “Mary’s wide range of business experience will be a tremendous benefit to Badger. The addition of Mary further strengthens the Board’s skills and experiences, providing valuable perspective and insight as we execute on Badger’s strategic growth initiatives. We look forward to Mary’s contribution and are pleased she has chosen to join Badger’s Board.”

Ms. Jordan is a corporate director, serving as a director of Superior Plus Corporation., Coast Capital Savings Credit Union, and TimberWest Forest Corp. Prior thereto, Ms. Jordan was Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Internal Communications at Laidlaw International Inc. and Provincial Executive Director for the BC Centre for Disease Control. Ms. Jordan was also previously the Chair of the Board of the Vancouver International Airport. In addition, Ms. Jordan has more than 20 years in the airline industry, holding senior executive positions with Air Canada, Canadian Airlines and American Airlines. Ms. Jordan, whom resides in Vancouver, British Columbia, holds a Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) from Rice University, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas, and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Jordan will be a member of the Human Resources and Compensation and the Nominating and Governance Committees.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

