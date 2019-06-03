F&M Bank Announces the Purchase of Property for its 31st Office to be located in Fort Wayne, Indiana

/EIN News/ -- ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lars Eller, President and CEO of Farmers & Merchants State Bank (Nasdaq: FMAO) in Archbold, Ohio, announced the purchase of property for its 31st full-service office, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Construction is expected to begin this summer.



The new F&M office will be located at the northwest corner intersection of Illinois and Hadley in Fort Wayne, IN. This is a rapidly growing area with shopping and housing.

The new full-service office will offer the latest banking technology to serve customers. Customers will now have the option to conduct their banking the way they traditionally have or with an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). With the ITMs, customers will have a choice of conducting their banking directly through the ITM or by using the Virtual Tellers which is part of the ITM offering.

The F&M office will be staffed with local bankers to serve the customers, where decisions can be made locally. The bank focuses on locally owned and operated businesses & individuals because that is where “its” own roots are. The new Fort Wayne office complements the existing F&M office network in Indiana, which includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben Counties.

Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a $1.5 billion independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana for 122 years. F&M has offices with locations in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties in Indiana and Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams and Wood counties in Ohio. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of the Farmers & Merchants State Bank and is traded under the symbol FMAO.

For additional information, you may contact Marty Filogamo, Marketing Director at mfilogamo@fm-bank.com.

CONTACT:

Marty Filogamo

Marketing Director

(419) 446-2501



