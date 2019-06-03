A Unique Approach to Celebrate National Family Meals Month

By: Allison Febrey, Assistant, Health & Wellness/FMI Foundation/Food & Product Safety, Food Marketing Institute

Each family has its own unique challenges to achieving a regular family mealtime. The Kellogg Company, a 2018 Gold Plate Award Winner, focused its National Family Meals Month™ campaign on helping WIC families have one more meal each week.

“Kellogg Company’s purpose - Nourishing Families so They can Flourish and Thrive - is well aligned with both WIC’s mission and the benefits of family meals,” according to Melanie Hall, manager, national WIC partnerships well-being team, Kellogg Company. Kellogg’s program focused on how to use WIC foods to make affordable, delicious meals that bring families together.

The Kellogg well-being team worked with Michigan WIC staff to identify healthy WIC foods that sometimes go unused. These foods – which included cereal, beans, canned fish, and yogurt - were used to create a set of 15 recipes that were provided to partners to use throughout September. For each of these foods, Kellogg created a “Cooking Hack” sheet in English and Spanish that provided simple creative ways to add these foods to a variety of menus and recipes.

The campaign was executed through three food retailers, including Vons and Stater Bros., in California, and SpartanNash in Michigan. In addition, they worked with more than 80 WIC clinics in southern California, more than 200 WIC clinics throughout the state of Michigan, and wichealth.org, a nutrition education website that serves WIC families in 30 states. In addition to signage, posters and recipes, the campaign offered experiential events, including food demonstrations in more than 30 retail locations and in WIC Clinics.

The Kellogg well-being team created a “Family Meals Month Lesson” for WIC families, which was presented to more than 700 Michigan WIC staff at their annual meeting. The lesson was translated into Spanish by California stakeholders for use in a digital education platform and shared with southern California SNAP agencies.

Congratulations to Kellogg Company and their retail, WIC, and SNAP partners on their Gold Plate Award-winning National Family Meals Month campaign!

