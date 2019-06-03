EXL Achieves Leader Status in Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 for Healthcare Analytics Services

EXL also named Star Performer in Healthcare Payer BPO and Major Contender in Healthcare Business Process Automation Solutions

NEW YORK, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced it has achieved placement as a Leader in the “Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 for Healthcare Analytics Services."



/EIN News/ -- Separately, EXL was named a Star Performer for Healthcare Payer BPO and a Major Contender in Healthcare Business Process Automation Solutions by Everest Group.

“We are excited to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group for our Healthcare Analytics services, as well as having increased recognition for our healthcare BPO and automation solutions,” said Samuel Meckey, Executive Vice President, EXL. “With the combination of our well established clinical and payment expertise, our technology-enabled services, and the robust analytics solutions amplified with our acquisition last year of SCIO Health Analytics, we are proud to partner with our clients to solve key business challenges on their journey to value-based care.”

For its analysis, Everest Group classifies service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Star Performer designations are based on the greatest positive relative year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix. The PEAK Matrix framework focuses on assessing the market impact, vision, and capabilities of each service provider across several key dimensions.

In its Healthcare Analytics Services report, EXL was noted for analytics capabilities across both care and cost optimization services; proprietary data sets of more than 200 million lives resulting in richer and more rapid deployment of analytics models; and non-traditional pricing models such as outcome-based pricing.

In referencing EXL’s automation solutions, the report noted EXL’s domain and analytics expertise as well as the highest number of active bot deployments per client, according to Everest Group.

EXL (EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 29,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .





Media Contact: Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Investor contact: Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com



