Merus to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing Biclonics®, innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, today announced that Ton Logtenberg, Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics®. Biclonics®, which are based on the full-length IgG format, are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information on the company and programs, please visit Merus’ website, www.merus.nl.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Jillian Connell

Merus N.V.

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

617-955-4716

j.connell@merus.nl



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.