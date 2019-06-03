Entry into Force of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) (Statement by Foreign Press Secretary Takeshi Osuga)

The Government of Japan welcomes the entry into force of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on May 30.

The Government of Japan hopes that the entry into force of this Agreement will promote trade among African countries and contribute to further economic growth in Africa.

The Government of Japan will continue to support, through the process of Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD process), those initiatives taken by the African countries themselves towards the economic development of Africa , including AfCFTA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.