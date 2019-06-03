Former Transports minister's trial resumes Monday

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 3 - The former minister of Transports, Augusto da Silva Tomás, returns this Monday to the Supreme Court to respond to the accusations of having committed the crimes of embezzlement, violation of the norms on budget execution and continued abuse of power, a trial that kicked off last Friday, in Luanda. ,

The former minister stands accused of getting involved in embezzlement actions that have been detected in the National Shippers Council (CNC), which functions under the umbrella of the Transports Ministry.

He is also being accused of committing the crime of money laundering and getting involved in criminal association.

The former minister is being tried alongside other prominent cadres of the sector, namely Isabel Cristina de Ceita Bragança and Rui Manuel Moita (former deputy general directors, respectively for Finance and Technical Matters of the CNC), Manuel António Paulo, former general director of the CNC and Eurico da Silva, former deputy director for Administration and Finances.

Over the last two years, the Angolan justice has recorded a growing number of criminal lawsuits involving prominent figures of the State accused of corruption, money laundering and other practices harmful to the state.

Since September 2017, the government led by President Joaõ Lourenço has been adopting several measures to crack down corruption and nepotism in the country, which has prompted investigations on many public mangers and political figures by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

