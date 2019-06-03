FNLA party to hold congress 3rd quater of 2019

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 3 - Angola's National Liberation Front (FNLA), the fifth-most voted party in the 2017 elections, announced the holding of its 5th Extraordinary Congress during the third quarter of 2019.,

The information was recently released in Luanda by the secretary general of the party, Pedro Mocombe, during a press conference.

Pedro Mocombe reported that the candidacies for the congress are now open to those who meet the conditions defined in the party's statutes.

FNLA is represented in the Angolan parliament with an MP.

