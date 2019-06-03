Cannabis Science Propels Cancer Clinical Trials, Appoints Cellular Cancer Specialist Dr. Sulma Mohammed, Professor of Cancer Biology, Purdue University, to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, CA, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sulma Mohammed, Professor of Cancer Biology at Purdue University, to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Mohammed has extensive knowledge of molecular biology, cell biology, biochemistry, and microbiology, basic and applied medical sciences through her graduate programs at Cornell University and Purdue University, as well as experience in cancer research from the basic levels, to pre-clinical research in animal models, through to human clinical trials.



Dr. Sulma Mohammed, CBIS SAB Member





Based on the Company’s selection of successful pre-clinical targeted research using cannabinoid-based medicines, Dr. Mohammed will work closely with CBIS and its research collaborators currently planning a number of clinical trials this year including its partnership with the Harvard International Phytomedicines Institute (IPI). The selection is targeted, but not limited to; Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Basel Cell Carcinoma, Kaposi Sarcoma, Cancer Pain, Chronic Prostatitis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Oro-bucco-lingual Dyskinesias, Oxidative Stress, Psychosis, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) outlines the successful CBIS drug development pipeline. CBIS is also currently in negotiations to license the Company’s U.S. patent number 9,763,991 for the Compositions of Cannabinol (CBN) for Treatment of Various Neurobehavioral Disorders, including, but not limited to; Sleep Disorders, CTE, Anxiety, and PTSD.

Dr. Mohammed is a Professor of Cancer Biology at the Department of Comparative Pathobiology, Purdue Center for Cancer Research, and Indiana University School of Medicine. As previous Director of the Purdue Cancer Center Drug Discovery Shared Resource, Dr. Mohammed developed protocols and consulted on the design and implementation of in vitro and in vivo experiments. In addition, she devoted much effort to the characterization of a unique animal model, which develops spontaneous pre-malignant lesions very similar to humans’ lesions in all morphological, molecular, and clinical diversity. Dr. Mohammed secured research funding as a principal investigator as well as a co-investigator through extramural grants from federal agencies and foundations, including the National Cancer Institute/National Institutes of Health, the United States Department of Defense, the Showalter Trust Fund, and industry funding sources.

“Dr. Sulma adds ‘Great Strength’ to our clinical trials team! As we begin our cancer clinical trials, we are honored to bring on board another cancer specialist such as Dr. Mohammed on board our Scientific Advisory Board. The Harvard GHC Summit year after year has provided us with a solid platform to grow, we greatly appreciate Dr. Wil Ngwa for the opportunity to grow with him and his team at Harvard; it makes a huge difference when people just get it. As industry partner we plan to utilize the new Harvard International Phytomedicines Institute to the full extent of our offerings. As Dr. Mohammed has Harvard GHC Summit relations already, Dr. Mohammed will certainly help us expedite the release of our targeted products through the Harvard IPI industry partnership and subsequent clinical trials as fast as possible. End goal is to provide the doctors across America with the tools to write an educated cannabinoid prescription, with actual clinical verified dosing, and a sense of toxicity ease, all required for this new drug to be released with peace of mind. The main work is done, the pre-clinical work always continues forward with positive results and negative comparables, as the guess work is done, now is time for action.

“Focused on clinical trials, we are bringing in many different types of new partners and not just for the money they can make, it's on many different levels. We are partnering with different types of organizations, non-profits, individuals, private and public companies of like mind and spirit we will bring through the Harvard IPI system. We will continue to raise capital to affect the transition; we believe we have a number of block-buster targets for clinical trials, so we will share the wealth. At this point, we don’t think we can do all, not all by ourselves, we can partner on product releases and clinical trials, education, economic development - the list goes on. We will proceed one step at a time and get these products out to the public, ASAP, that is our number one priority," concludes Cannabis Science Inc. President & CEO, Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

