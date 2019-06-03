Good Life Networks Announces Up to $5 Million Private Placement of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Life Networks Inc. (GOOD:TSX.V) (“GLN” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of engagement with a syndicate of agents led by Haywood Securities Inc. and including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (together, the "Agents"), under which the Agents have agreed to offer for sale units of the Company (the “Units”), on a “best effort” private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.27 (the “Offering Price”), for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $5,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an over-allotment option to offer for sale up to an additional $1,000,000 of Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

In the event that, after the date that is six months following the closing of the Offering, the closing trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is at or above $0.90 per Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Subscribers will be subject to a statutory hold period that extends four (4) months plus one (1) day from the closing of the Offering.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about June 20, 2019 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The GLN Story

GLN’s patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN’s tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser’s fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol “GOOD” and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

For Further information please contact:

investors@glninc.ca

CEO Jesse Dylan

604 265 7511

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the proposed Offering, the anticipated closing date of the Offering and the Company’s use of proceeds of the Offering and other forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Offering may not close on the terms and timing anticipated, or at all; and the Company will not obtain TSXV approval of the Offering.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company’s ability to close the Offering, including obtaining TSXV approval. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

GLN does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in GLN's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.